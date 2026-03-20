LaRussell Drags Haters To Hell Over “Heaven Sent” Selective Outrage

LaRussell stands firm on his controversial “Heaven Sent” track, calling out selective outrage and refusing to apologize.

LaRussell isn’t backing down from his controversial “Heaven Sent” track, and he’s making it crystal clear that the internet’s outrage is selective and hypocritical.

The Vallejo rapper dropped a final statement addressing the firestorm surrounding his song that mentions Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Adolf Hitler as divinely created beings, and he’s not apologizing for any of it.

“This is my final statement on this b#######,” he wrote. “The selective outrage and fake righteousness is a joke.” He continued by pointing out the contradiction in how people consume art. “It’s always US. Y’all been complicit in supporting serial killers, murderers, drug dealers, pimps, and n##### destroying they community for yeeeeaaaars!!”

The track went viral, garnering over 6 million views on X after LaRussell posted it, even though his engineer had warned him not to release it. But that’s exactly why he did.

The rapper explained his theological perspective in a five-minute response video, clarifying that he’s saying the same God who created Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X also created evil individuals.

“But me saying God made me and he also made these sick ass n##### is where the line is drawn?” he questioned. “CUT IT OUT.”

The 31-year-old rapper, who recently signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and performed at the Super Bowl LX tailgate in February, has built his career on independence and community investment.

His statement reflects frustration with what he sees as performative activism.

“If you gone be outraged be outraged about it all,” he stated. “TURN THE MURDER MUSIC OFF AND EVERY OTHER DETRIMENTAL FORM OF ART YOU CONSUME! I’M ONE OF THE FEW N##### IN THIS S### SMILING AND PUTTING GOOD INTO THE ECO SYSTEM!”

LaRussell emphasized his commitment to artistic freedom and his track record. “IMA KEEP SAYING AND DOING WHAT I WANT WITH MY ART. BECAUSE IMA F##### ARTIST! Y’ALL CAN KEEP BEING FAKE OUTRAGED AND COMPLICIT WITH EVERYTHING ELSE.”

The controversy around his Heaven Sent lyrics has dominated social media conversations, with supporters and critics weighing in on whether his artistic expression crosses a line or simply reflects uncomfortable truths about selective morality in Hip-Hop culture.

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