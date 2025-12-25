Latto Stuffs Her Stockings With “Cake” In Sexy Christmas Photo Dump

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Latto celebrated her birthday with a photo dump of her showstopping body, but her backside did all the heavy lifting.

Latto turned her birthday into a full-blown thirst trap marathon and her ass was the undisputed star of the show, front, back, side, all angles got served.

The Latto photo dump was less about cake and candles and more about cheeks and curves. She dropped a series of pics that had her body on full display, but let’s be real, her booty ran the whole damn set.

In one shot, she’s on her knees in red lingerie and heels, arching her back like she knew exactly what she was doing. Her bottom looked high, full, and sculpted, as if carved from hours in the gym and squats.

That dragon tattoo? It sat right at the top of the curve like a damn arrow pointing you to the goods. Then came the snow scene, sheer tights, no room for imagination. Every inch of her backside was hugged tight, the fabric clinging to her like a second skin.

When she turned her shoulder, the side angle accentuated her glutes, smooth and round like a peach emoji in 4K.

But the all-fours shot? That one shut it down. Spine dipped, hips pushed back, tights stretched across her butt like they were painted on. You could see every curve, every lift, every inch of control. That wasn’t posing, that was power.

Even when she was sitting in a giant gift box, her hips stayed up just enough to keep the shape in full view. And in the sleigh shot, her booty looked plush but still sat up like it had its own support system. Mesh and fur couldn’t even hide it.

Every frame was a reminder: Latto’s body is banging, but her ass is the MVP.