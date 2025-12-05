Lauryn Hill Wasn’t Late, But FIFA World Cup Draw Was, Sparking Backlash

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lauryn Hill performed at the FIFA World Cup 2026 draw ceremony in Washington, D.C., but the lengthy event left audiences restless.

Lauryn Hill took the stage at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. during Friday’s FIFA World Cup 2026 draw ceremony, but her performance came after more than an hour of delays that left the audience growing impatient.

The Grammy-winning artist delivered a medley of her classic hits, including “Doo Wop (That Thing)” alongside her son Marley, but the timing proved problematic. Reporters at the venue noted that fans and officials alike were eager to get to the actual draw after extensive preliminary programming.

“You have to feel a bit for Lauryn Hill – she’s up there nearly herniating herself trying to get some response from the audience and they’re doing absolutely nothing,” journalist Alexis Petridis said. “Medley of hits…Nope. Bringing her kids onstage to honor the memory of Bob Marley? Crickets. I suspect she’s wondering why she turned up.”

.@Much: Lauryn Hill and YG Marley performing at the 2025 #FIFAWorldCup draw. pic.twitter.com/LQ1oDs7FVR — Willem J. Bod (@WillemBod) December 5, 2025

The ceremony, hosted by Kevin Hart and Heidi Klum, featured multiple musical performances and lengthy video segments before the main event. FIFA President Gianni Infantino had earlier awarded President Donald Trump the inaugural FIFA Peace Prize, calling him a “close friend” during the presentation. Trump received the honor for his role in facilitating the 2026 tournament across North America.

The extended ceremony format drew criticism from sports journalists and fans who expected a more streamlined approach to revealing the World Cup groups.

Trump’s presence at the event added another layer of attention, with the president receiving his peace prize before departing the Kennedy Center. FIFA officials praised his administration’s support for the joint hosting arrangement between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Social media users expressed mixed reactions to Hill’s performance, with some praising her vocal abilities and others criticizing the timing and length of the ceremony, making her name trend with both positive and negative comments about the drawn-out proceedings.

Donald Trump, Lauryn Hill, Shaq, Kevin Hart, Rio Ferdinand skit, YMCA at the end



This World Cup draw has been a fever dream — Out of Context Football Manager (@nocontextfm1) December 5, 2025

I know. Lauryn Hill was absolutely shocking. — Kim (@Saint_Gerrard) December 5, 2025

lauryn hill performing at the fifa draw, sponsored by aramco, with trump, ronaldo, saudi prince and every monied interest in attendance 😭 this is like a caricature of black mirror,, fifa is just such a comically evil institution — Mrs. Pewterschmidt-Griffin (@weemoweemo) December 5, 2025

I'm just disappointed in anybody over 35 sayin 'Who's Lauryn Hill'? 😞 — Drew (@JustRollinOn86) December 5, 2025