Lauryn Hill delivered a heartfelt tribute to Roberta Flack at her Celebration of Life memorial in Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist Church.

Lauryn Hill captivated mourners and music legends alike during her stirring tribute at Roberta Flack’s “Celebration of Life” memorial at the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church in New York City’s Harlem neighborhood on Monday (March 10).

Hill, whose career owes much inspiration to Flack’s soulful legacy, delivered heartfelt back-to-back performances of two Flack classics she has covered throughout her career: “The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face” and “Killing Me Softly with His Song.”

Fellow Fugee Wyclef Jean joined Hill onstage at the star-studded gathering.

Legendary musician Stevie Wonder, whose career intersected frequently with Flack’s, offered heartfelt musical homage with a moving performance of “If It’s Magic.”

He followed up with a personal composition he penned for Flack in 1975 titled “I Can See the Sun in Late December.”

Wonder, who famously lost his vision shortly after birth, spoke of the late singer’s profound humanity, remarking warmly that he “saw her heart” despite never having seen her physically.

Al Sharpton Delivers Eulogy For Roberta Flack

Rev. Al Sharpton paid tribute to Flack and her legacy during his poignant eulogy. He described the late singer as an artist who had “provided a soundtrack to Black dignity.”

Other attendees included industry heavyweights Clive Davis, Dionne Warwick, India Arie and Alicia Keys, each paying their respects to a woman renowned for seamlessly fusing soul, jazz, gospel and folk into unforgettable melodies.

Additional musical tributes featured choral renditions of spiritual hymns like “Amazing Grace” and an instrumental performance by Berklee College of Music’s Nebulous String Quartet.

A large screen projected clips throughout the service highlighting Flack’s illustrious career milestones and personal moments.

The memorial program prominently featured Roberta Flack’s own words: “Always walk in the light. If you feel like you’re not walking in it, go find it. Love the Light.”

The ceremony was broadcast live on RobertaFlack.com and YouTube, allowing admirers worldwide to join the poignant farewell to the music icon, who passed away at age 88 from cardiac arrest following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).