Lil Baby Addresses Rumored Migos Beef  

Lil Baby says he has no beef with Migos but doesn’t like to discuss the topic because it gets blown out of proportion.

Lil Baby is setting the record straight on the rumored beef that supposedly exists between himself and Migos.

Fans of the rappers speculated about an alleged fallout between the Quality Control labelmates, with some claiming offset got into it with a member of the 4PF crew. Others blamed the division on Baby’s rumored relationship with Quavo’s ex-girlfriend Saweetie.

However, according to Lil Baby, there is no beef with Migos. He addressed the rift rumors during a recent appearance on Posted on the Corner.

“Hell nah,” Lil Baby replied when questioned about any underlying issues between him and Migos. He elaborated, saying it’s not a topic he likes to discuss. “I be wanting to comment on that type of stuff, but when I comment on something, it just make it bigger,” he explained.

When the host suggested it was an opportunity for the “Right On” rapper to create his own narrative, Lil Baby doubled down. “You comment on something, it just make it bigger.”

He continued: “First of all, I really don’t see s### on the internet,” Baby continued. “Like, people send me s###, I don’t wanna comment, then I be… That’s just gon’ make it [bigger].”

Ultimately, Lil Baby says the is no Migos beef. “They know I don’t got nothin’ goin’ on with them.”

Meanwhile, Lil Baby could be celebrating this week if projections are accurate. His new album, It’s Only Me is forecast to debut at the No.1 spot and is on pace to sell around 210,000 total units first week. Stream the project below.