Lil Baby Celebrates 31st Birthday With A New Album Drop

Lil Baby celebrates his 31st birthday by releasing The Leaks, a compilation of long-awaited tracks for his most loyal supporters.

Lil Baby will mark his 31st birthday on December 3 with a gift to his most loyal supporters: the announcement of The Leaks, a project dropping long-rumored tracks and unfinished snippets that have circulated online for years.

The Grammy-winning rapper is packaging the collection as a thank-you to his core audience, pulling from various chapters of his career, from his early mixtape grind to his current chart-topping status.

According to his team, The Leaks is meant to honor “day-one supporters for their unwavering loyalty.”

The Atlanta native teased the rollout of The Leaks through his WHAM Wednesdays series, dropping four new tracks: “All on Me” featuring G Herbo, “Real S###,” “Otha Boy,” and “Try to Love.” Each track offers a different lens into his evolution, from street storytelling to polished studio records.

On his newest single, “Middle of the Summer,” directed by BCPBrandon, he raps, “Middle of the summer in Atlanta, I’m still a cold n—a.”

The track adds to his recent streak of music aimed at reinforcing his place in the Hip-Hop hierarchy. Earlier in 2025, Lil Baby earned his fourth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 with WHAM, a project that helped fuel his “WHAM WORLD Tour,” which hit major arenas across North America.

The tour featured BigXthaPlug as a special guest and further solidified Baby’s standing as one of the most bankable live acts in rap.

The Leaks will be available across all major platforms on December 3. Pre-saves are currently live.