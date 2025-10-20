Lil Durk Shares New Music From Jail To Celebrate 33rd Birthday

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk celebrated his 33rd birthday behind bars by sharing a new jailhouse-recorded music snippet and a heartfelt message to fans.

Lil Durk may be behind bars on murder-for-hire charges, but that didn’t stop him from sharing new music with his fans to celebrate his birthday, posting a snippet seemingly recorded during a jailhouse call.

The incarcerated rapper, who turned 33 on Sunday (October 19), shared a message with his fans on social media, thanking supporters for sticking by him.

“I don’t have all the words, but I’m thankful to still have a voice,” he began. “Thankful for everyone who stood on love when things got heavy. I’m working on myself, working on peace, and hoping the city feels that too.”

In the snippet, Durk raps: “Who you depend on?/If you need some, who can you bend on?/Ask your b####, is she really puttin’ n##### in the friendzone?”

— Durk pic.twitter.com/6uuxt1GyPx — THE VOICE (@lildurk) October 20, 2025

Earlier this month, Lil Durk asked a federal judge to dismiss his murder-for-hire charges or compel prosecutors to provide more detailed evidence.

His attorneys argue the indictment is too vague — while it accuses him of directing co-conspirators to fly to Los Angeles, stalk, and kill a target known as “T.B.,” it fails to specify when, where, how, or to whom he allegedly gave those orders.

Prosecutors claim Durk offered “lucrative music opportunities” and placed a bounty on T.B., but the defense says the government hasn’t identified what offers were made, who received them, or what “coded” communications supposedly took place.

The shooting in question allegedly led to the death of Saviay’a Robinson, known as Lul Pab, a cousin of rapper Quando Rondo.

Durk’s team maintains there’s no evidence he physically participated in or directly communicated with anyone involved in the attack.

He was arrested in October 2024 near Miami International Airport and remains in federal custody. A hearing on the defense motion is set for November 18.

Lil Durk Promises To “Lead By Example”

Meanwhile, another jailhouse call recording, allegedly of Lil Durk, surfaced online over the weekend. In the audio, Durk says, “I’m doing better, man. We all get second chances.” He also vows to “lead by example” once he is released.