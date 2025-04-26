Lil Durk Uses His Incarceration To Spread Word Of Islam As Murder-For-Hire Case Hits Pivotal Turn

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Durk is making use of his time behind bars in Los Angeles to convert prisoners to Islam, says his father Dontay “Big Durk” Banks.

Lil Durk’s bid imploring a federal judge to reconsider his bond in his murder-for-hire case has gained significant traction just as he has been seen making good use of his pretrial detention.

During his recent interview with The Breakfast Club, Lil Durk’s father, Dontay “Big Durk” Banks discussed his continued support of his son as he fights the federal case linked to a 2022 Los Angeles shooting. While speaking on the specifics of his son’s unfortunate experience being incarcerated in a federal California prison facility since his October 2024 arrest.

However, instead of remarking on the negativity surrounding his son’s detainment, Dontay instead chose to reflect on the transformation for the better that he insists Durk is undergoing.

“What Allah is doing for us right now, building us to be a better man, is greater than what they trying to do to us and trying to tear us down,” Dontay Banks said around the 21-minute mark in the interview.

As Dontay continued, he spoke specifically about how Durk is utilizing his incarceration as a

“He definitely building, he was telling me when he came in there, there was like four Muslims on the block,” Dontay said. “He said now it’s 17 Muslims on the block, so he in there—converting. So that’s a good thing so he in there you know keeping it going keeping the work going.”

Just as news of Durk’s dedication to converting prisoners to Islam began reaching social media, news broke that Christy O’Connor, the other high-profile lawyer representing Durk alongside attorney Drew Findling, submitted a court filing which serves as an application for bail or reconsideration of order setting conditions of release or detention on April 23.

A screenshot of the court document began circulating on social media on April 24, revealing that a federal judge has approved a request for a hearing to reconsider the bond conditions of the Chicago rapper, whose real name is Durk Banks.

According to the newly filed court document from the United States District Court for the Central District of California, Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue signed off on the request, and Durk will learn his fate in the matter following a hearing set for May 8. Durk, who remains behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, was previously denied bail in December 2024 after a judge ruled that “there is no condition or combination of conditions that will reasonably assure the safety of the community,” citing his alleged influence over others involved in violent activity.

