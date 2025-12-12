Lil Jon Launches Heartfelt Giveaway To Help Autism Speaks

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Lil Jon is raffling off his custom Thanksgiving Day Parade jacket to raise money for Autism Speaks in a Toys“R” Us campaign.

Lil Jon turned heads at the 99th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a high-energy performance atop the Toys “R” Us float and is now giving back by raffling off the custom jacket he wore, benefiting Autism Speaks, a leading autism advocacy group.

The Grammy-winning Hip-Hop artist has teamed up with the toy retailer to launch a nationwide fundraising campaign that runs through December 26, 2025.

Each donation made to Autism Speaks through the official Toys “R” Us site will enter participants into a sweepstakes to win a trip to Los Angeles, where Lil Jon will personally hand over the jacket and sign it.

“I’m excited to partner once again with Toys “R” Us – giving fans the chance to win my custom jacket that I wore during the parade – in support of Autism Speaks. Donate now, let’s gooo, YEAHHH!!” Lil Jon said in a statement.

The contest offers tiered entry options based on donation amounts: $5 earns 1 entry, $25 earns 10 entries, $50 earns 40 entries, and $100 earns 100 chances to win. An extra entry can be gained by tagging a friend in the comments of the official @toysrus Instagram post announcing the giveaway.

The grand prize includes the parade-worn jacket, round-trip airfare for two to Los Angeles, a one-night hotel stay and a meet-and-greet with Lil Jon at the Toys “R” Us location inside Macy’s Century City.

The partnership between Lil Jon and Toys “R” Us became one of the most talked-about moments of the parade, and the company is using that momentum to support a cause close to its heart.

“Lil Jon brought incredible energy to the Toys “R” Us float this year, and we’re thrilled to carry that momentum forward through this unique initiative,” said Kim Miller Olko, Global CMO of Toys “R” Us. “We’ve proudly partnered with Autism Speaks in the past, and we’re deeply committed to continuing and expanding our work together. This initiative not only gives fans something extraordinary to look forward to, but also directly supports a cause that is deeply important to our team and our community.”

The initiative continues Toys “R” Us’ ongoing support of Autism Speaks, which has spent more than 20 years working to improve the lives of autistic individuals through advocacy, research and services.

“Toys ‘R’ Us and Lil Jon coming together to support Autism Speaks brings to life the message my mom taught me as a kid, that hope and acceptance can carry us through anything.

It lets families know they’re seen, supported, and never alone,” said Logan Slaughter, Autism Speaks Champion of Change.

Complete contest rules and donation details are available at www.toysrus.com/donatenow.