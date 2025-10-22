Lil Meech Lawyers Up After Celina Powell Dragged Him On Podcast

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Meech has found himself at the center of a legal dispute after his attorney demanded a podcast retract statements made by Celina Powell regarding their alleged relationship.

Attorney Elysa Galloway sent a formal retraction demand to the We In Miami podcast following Powell’s recent interview, where she detailed claims about the BMF star.

“First of all, I never got left,” Powell said. “Let’s say that. He never left me. He didn’t go nowhere. He never left. But I definitely think, my love life is tarnished. Me and Demetrius, he was like, ‘Yo, I really wish I could publicly be with you, but, like, I’m an actor, I have this going on, I have that going on. Like, I can’t. It’s gonna f### up my reputation because of who you are.'”

The legal letter states that the BMF actor has “never been involved in a romantic or intimate relationship” with Powell. Galloway’s correspondence describes the podcast statements as “entirely false, defamatory and misleading” while accusing the show of demonstrating “gross negligence” by publishing unverified claims.

“Publishing these statements without verification or disclaimer demonstrates gross negligence and amounts to irresponsible journalism,” the attorney’s letter continues.

The 24-year-old actor, who portrays his father Big Meech in the hit STARZ series, has been dealing with ongoing drama involving Powell since 2023. Powell has previously made relationship claims about multiple celebrities throughout her social media career, often generating controversy and media attention.

Powell escalated the situation by releasing audio of a phone conversation where the actor appears to plead with her.

In the leaked recording, Meech can be heard saying: “I’m begging you, please delete this stuff. This is my reputation, bro. I apologize for saying what I said to you. Celine, I said that to get the post deleted, Celine. That’s not how I tried to make you seem. I apologize for that.”

The attorney is now demanding that the podcast issue a public statement declaring that Meech was never romantically involved with Powell and that they have been formally notified of the legal action.

This latest controversy adds to mounting challenges for the Detroit native, who has faced public scrutiny from 50 Cent, the executive producer of BMF.

The Power creator has repeatedly mocked Meech on social media regarding various situations, including this Powell drama.



