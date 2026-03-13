Lil Nas X Asks For Diversity Program, Thanks Fans After Court For Prancing Down L.A. Street Naked

Lil Nas X sought a mental health treatment program to resolve his felony police battery charges during a court appearance.

Lil Nas X walked into a Los Angeles courtroom Thursday seeking a path forward through a mental health treatment program instead of a trial.

The 26-year-old artist faced four felony charges stemming from an August 2025 incident in Studio City, where he was found walking butt ass naked in traffic during early morning hours.

When officers attempted to stop him, a physical altercation broke out that left three cops injured.

His attorney, Christy O’Connor, requested a brief continuance to file paperwork to move the case into a diversion program.

If the judge approves the motion, Hill could potentially have his charges dismissed after completing the required treatment. The alternative is far grimmer.

Conviction on all counts could result in up to five years behind bars. He’s maintained his innocence throughout the process, entering a not guilty plea to all charges.

Outside the courthouse, the “Old Town Road” performer addressed supporters waiting for updates.

“All I wanted to say is to my fans, I really love and miss you,” he told reporters gathered outside. “I appreciate your support so much, and I can’t wait to be back hugging you guys.”

Before departing the courthouse area, Hill demonstrated his characteristic generosity.

He spotted a street musician playing guitar nearby and handed the performer a hundred-dollar bill after hearing them play a tune.

The next court date is scheduled for April 6, 2026, when the judge will likely rule on whether the diversion program motion moves forward.