Lil Nas X Gets Second Chance As Court Grants Mental Health Diversion After Naked Street Romp

Lil Nas X walks free from court after judge grants him mental health diversion, clearing path to dismiss his felony battery charges.

Lil Nas X walked out of a Los Angeles courtroom Monday with his felony battery case headed toward dismissal after a judge granted him entry into a mental health diversion program.

The Grammy-winning artist, who faced up to five years in prison for allegedly assaulting three police officers during an August 2025 arrest, will have his charges erased if he stays compliant with treatment and obeys the law for the next two years.

According to Rolling Stone, Judge Alan Schneider told the court that Hill “appears to be doing very well” and that when treated properly, “he is much better off, and society is much better off.”

Hill’s legal team, led by attorney Christy O’Connor, presented evidence that his August arrest was completely out of character and directly connected to his bipolar disorder diagnosis.

The judge agreed, finding the incident aberrant from his normal conduct. O’Connor detailed how Hill voluntarily checked himself into

The Meadows treatment facility in Arizona immediately after his arrest and completed nearly two months of intensive inpatient care that was “absolutely successful.”

He’s now maintaining what she described as a rigorous mental health regimen with weekly therapy sessions and quarterly psychiatrist appointments.

The court also imposed restrictions preventing him from possessing weapons or making threats of violence during the program.

Outside the courthouse, Hill told reporters he was “thankful” and “just going through the flow of life,” adding that he’s committed to his treatment.

“I’m here, baby,” he said when asked about his ongoing care.

Deputy District Attorney Jodi Taksar told Hill as they left the courtroom, “Hopefully, I’ll never see you again, except on a stage.”

The court scheduled a progress report hearing for July 29, though Hill won’t need to appear in person.

Lil Nas X’s father Robert Stafford previously explained that his son had been dealing with immense pressure as both an artist and the financial provider for multiple family members.

The August 21, 2025 incident that triggered all of this started when Hill was spotted walking through traffic on Ventura Boulevard in Studio City wearing only his underwear and white cowboy boots around 5:40 a.m.

Police responded and alleged he assaulted three officers who attempted to take him into custody, injuring all three.

He was initially transported to a hospital for a possible overdose before being booked on four felony counts: three counts of battery with injury on a police officer and one count of resisting an executive officer.

Hill pleaded not guilty to all charges and faced the possibility of significant prison time.

His mental health journey has been documented as he’s worked toward recovery and stability.

After his arrest, Hill called the experience “terrifying” in an Instagram video, telling fans “your girl is gonna be OK, y’all.”