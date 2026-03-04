Lil Uzi Vert Revealed Plans To Revolutionize Rap With New Steampunk Direction

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Uzi Vert disclosed intentions to pioneer steampunk aesthetics in Hip-Hop through a Victorian-inspired album arriving in 2026.

Lil Uzi Vert revealed plans to revolutionize Hip-Hop with a steampunk-inspired album sound during a recent interview with Dazed Digital. The Philadelphia rapper confirmed the upcoming project will abandon current gothic trends for Victorian-era industrial aesthetics.

“I gotta change the scene,” Uzi told Dazed when asked about visual concepts for the next album. “I can think of it right now, that’s how good I am. Steampunk. Steampunk. Because everything’s too goth, so we’re gonna make it more steampunk.”

The artistic movement has gained traction in Hip-Hop circles recently. Artists like Death Grips incorporated industrial steampunk elements into their 2025 release, Government Plates Reloaded.

Electronic producer Flying Lotus explored similar territory on his collaboration album with Thundercat called Brass Futures.

Uzi’s last official studio album, Pink Tape, debuted at number one on the Billboard 200 in June 2023. The project moved over 167,000 equivalent album units in its first week and featured collaborations with Travis Scott and Don Toliver.

The rapper has remained relatively quiet throughout 2025 after avoiding written interviews for the entire year. Recent singles “Chanel Boy,” “Relevant” and “Regular” marked a return to public releases after months of fan speculation about new material.

When directly asked about a 2026 album release, Uzi paused before responding with characteristic ambiguity. “Um, sure,” the artist said after taking several seconds to consider the question.

Steampunk could become Hip-Hop’s next major aesthetic trend following the gothic wave popularized by artists like Playboi Carti and Ken Carson. The Victorian industrial style offers rappers new visual possibilities for music videos and stage performances.