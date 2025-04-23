Lil Wayne Lines Up MSG Concert For “Tha Carter VI”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Wayne will mark the arrival of Tha Carter VI with his first-ever headlining performance at Madison Square Garden on June 6, the same day the album drops.

The New Orleans rapper is tying the release of his long-awaited Tha Carter VI to a major live moment in New York City. The show will serve as both a celebration of the album and a rare opportunity for the crowd to hear new tracks live for the first time.

The Tha Carter VI show promises a stacked lineup of guests, including Miley Cyrus, Bono, MGK, Elephant Man, Euro and Wyclef Jean. Bono appears on the track “These Are the Days” alongside Wayne’s 15-year-old son Kameron.

Production credits include Ye and Wheezy, with some songs leaning into Brooklyn drill rhythms.

The album announcement came via a nostalgic video posted on April 1 featuring clips from Wayne’s earlier career and commentary from the rapper himself.

The release date lands nearly 17 years to the day after Tha Carter III, which dropped on June 10, 2008 and became a cultural landmark in Hip-Hop.

Lil Wayne’s last entry in the series Tha Carter V debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2018 and logged the second-biggest streaming week ever for an album at that time.

His most recent solo effort, Funeral, also topped the chart in 2020. Lil Wayne teased the album earlier this year in a Cetaphil Super Bowl ad and pre-orders are already live.

Tickets for the MSG event go on sale to the public on Friday, April 25, at 10 a.m. local time through LiveNation.com. Artist presale access begins Wednesday, April 23.

Tha Carter VI arrives June 6.