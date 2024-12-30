Lil Wayne Inks Deal With Travis Hunter Ahead Of NFL Draft

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Travis Hunter will be headed into the NFL draft next year with representation from Lil Wayne’s sports agency.

Travis Hunter is reportedly signing with Lil Wayne’s agency, Young Money APAA Sports, for his on-field representation in the NFL.

Hunter concluded his college football career on Saturday night (December 28) in the Alamo Bowl. Now, the Heisman Trophy winner will be headed into the NFL draft with representation from the Young Money Entertainment founder’s sports agency, according to Front Office Sports.

Travis Hunter really brought Lil Wayne out for the Heisman trophy ceremony 🔥💧 pic.twitter.com/nH7NiG1CZG — Blitzfits (@blitzfits) December 15, 2024

Hunter joins the high-profile athlete clients represented by Young Money, which operates divisions in the NFL, NBA, soccer, and college sports. Lil Wayne’s agency will handle Hunter’s on-field representation and playing contracts. Young Money reportedly triumphed over several other agencies to sign Hunter, including WME, CAA, Klutch Sports Group, and Athletes First.

Hunter retained SMAC Entertainment for his off-field representation. The agency also works with Hunter’s former coach at the Colorado Buffaloes Deion Sanders, and his son Shedeuer.

Travis Hunter shouted out Lil Wayne at the 2024 Heisman Trophy ceremony, sparking speculation about him eventually signing with the agency. Young Money already represents Hunter’s former Jackson State teammate, Isaiah Bolden, who now plays for the New England Patriots.

"Wayne, you don't know how you came into our life. My fiance loves you. I didn't know none of your songs."



Travis Hunter included Lil' Wayne in his Heisman acceptance speech. pic.twitter.com/Giyu24JRhr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 15, 2024

Hunter and his teammate, Shedeur Sanders, are considered among the top prospects entering the 2025 NFL draft.

Meanwhile, Shedeur recently came to Hunter’s defense amid criticism of his fiancée Leanna Lenne.

“All you athletes, entertainers, artist etc. if y’all genuinely trying to holler at Trav, y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around him,” Shedeur tweeted. “At this point y’all are just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.”