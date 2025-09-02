Lil Yachty Slammed For Ignoring Male Supporters At Meet-&-Greet

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Lil Yachty faced online backlash after a meet-and-greet video appeared to show him playing favorites with fans.

Lil Yachty drew criticism this week after video from a meet-and-greet surfaced showing him warmly interacting with a female attendee while barely acknowledging several male fans, prompting frustration across social media.

The footage, which circulated widely on Monday (September 1), shows Yachty smiling and engaging with a woman, while in other clips he appears distracted, scrolling on his phone and giving half-hearted greetings to male supporters—sometimes not even making eye contact.

Lil Yachty is going viral for the way he meets female fans vs. male fans 👀 pic.twitter.com/3xhq9KKiGL — Rap Quotes (@RapQuotesyt) September 1, 2025

One user wrote, “Imagine paying money to meet somebody you f### with and they treat you like this.”

Another added, “Every week this n#### shows that he’s an a###### in a different way lol.”

Some online commenters weren’t surprised, pointing to Yachty’s past behavior and comments. “How ik they dont listen to him. He literally talks s### about n##### who act like groupies.”

Despite accusations that he was flirting with female attendees, Yachty has previously rejected the idea that he engages in casual encounters.

In a 2022 tweet, he wrote, “I feel sorry for women who have intentions on f###### me the first night they meet me. Because I don’t do that I wasn’t raised that way. #gettoknowtherealme.”

The meet-and-greet backlash comes just weeks after another controversy involving the rapper.

During an August 2025 Twitch stream hosted by PlaqueBoyMax, Yachty previewed a track containing a lyric that referenced George Floyd: “Put my knee up on her neck, I went George Floyd.”

The line was quickly condemned, including by former NBA player Stephen Jackson, a close friend of Floyd’s, who called it “weak” and said artists should stop using Floyd’s name for attention.

Yachty later reached out to Jackson privately to apologize. Jackson acknowledged the apology publicly, saying, “He’s a smart young man, he’s winning for a reason… he made a mistake, he apologized, we moved on from it.”