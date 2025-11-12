Locked Up: Akon Arrested In Georgia On Outstanding Warrant

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Locked Up” singer found himself behind bars last Thursday morning (November 6), when Georgia law enforcement executed an outstanding warrant.

The Chamblee Police Department took the 52-year-old performer into custody, processing him through the DeKalb County jail system before his release approximately six hours later. Born Aliaune Thiam, the “Lonely” hitmaker posed for his booking photograph wearing a black hoodie, maintaining a stoic expression throughout the procedure.

Authorities confirmed the detention stemmed from an out-of-county warrant, though specific details regarding the underlying charges remain undisclosed. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office verified the morning arrest and subsequent booking process to media outlets.

The brief incarceration marks another chapter in what has been a tumultuous year for the Senegalese-American artist. His estranged wife Tomeka Thiam filed divorce papers in September, just four days before their 29th wedding anniversary would have occurred.

Despite the legal entanglement, the Grammy-nominated performer’s detention proved temporary. Jail records indicate his processing and release occurred within the same day, suggesting either bond payment or resolution of the warrant’s underlying issues.

Akon’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the circumstances surrounding the warrant or his brief detention. The nature of the out-of-county legal matter that prompted the arrest remains under investigation.

The development comes as the “Smack That” collaborator continues managing various business ventures, including his ambitious Akon City project in Senegal, which he recently defended against cancelation reports.

Akon’s legal team has yet to issue any public statements regarding the Georgia incident or potential future court appearances related to the outstanding warrant.

Akon claimed to have served years in prison and been the leader of a car theft ring, but investigations have shown these claims were largely embellished to enhance his street credibility. In reality, Akon spent a few months in jail around 1998 for possession of a stolen car, but the charges were later dropped, and he was never convicted as a ringleader or served a long prison sentence.

He was, however, convicted of felony gun possession and received three years’ probation.​

Beyond his self-promoted criminal background, Akon faced controversy for several other legal incidents. In 2007, he was charged with endangering a minor and harassment after tossing a teenager offstage during a concert, an event that resulted in minor injuries to an audience member.

That same year, he faced public backlash for simulating sexual acts onstage with an underage girl in Trinidad and Tobago, which led to the loss of corporate sponsorships.