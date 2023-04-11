‘Love And Hip-Hop: Atlanta’ Leaving VH1 In Shakeup At Paramount

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta found a new home ahead of its 11th season.

According to Deadline, Paramount moved the reality TV show from VH1 to MTV. The media company also shifted two other VH1 shows, Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful, to MTV.

“On the heels of launching Antoinette Media with Lashan Browning, we’re thrilled to continue fueling our robust unscripted slate of hits on MTV and introduce new audiences to the cultural phenomenon Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta as well as fan favorites like Couples Retreat and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful,” Showtime and MTV Entertainment Studio Chief Creative Officer and President of Content Nina Diaz said.

LHHATL debuted on VH1 in 2012. It was the first spinoff in the Love and Hip-Hop franchise.

A clip show called Run It Back will start airing on MTV in May. It will feature cast members looking back at the first season of the reality TV series and sharing behind-the-scenes stories.

Season 11 of Love and Hip-Hop: Atlanta is scheduled to premiere this summer. The series reportedly underwent a reboot after airing on VH1 for the last decade. Producers MTV Entertainment Studios and Antoinette Media changed the show’s approach to storytelling, per Deadline.