Lyfe Jennings Angry At Muni Long, Drops Diss Track As R&B Beef Sizzles

Lyfe Jennings fired back at Muni Long’s critique of “Must Be Nice” with a diss track that’s got the R&B world buzzing across TikTok and Instagram.

Lyfe Jennings didn’t waste any time turning his Muni Long drama into a full-blown R&B showdown after she trashed his 2004 hit “Must Be Nice” on social media, calling it “crazy” and lowkey full of “hatin’.”

It all kicked off when Muni hopped online and dragged the meaning behind the song, saying the lyrics gave off bitter male energy.

She wasn’t feeling the “must be nice” line, saying the lyrics sounded more like someone throwing shade than showing love. Basically, to her, the song came off as passive-aggressive, not romantic.

She even hit him with the label: “hater.”

Social media blew up with hot takes, with folks arguing over whether her read was spot-on or way off. Some thought she was reaching; others said she had a point.

Lyfe Jennings kept it cool at first, posting a calm response about how folks interpret stuff through their own trauma.

“Callin a grown man a hating ass ni@@a is wild work even as a joke. I’ve never been that maam. But what I have been, is humble enough to hold in high regard those that came before me and celebrate them as deserved. ‘Good news is you came a long way, bad news is you went the wrong way’ – J Cole.. im bout to show u what writing is,” Lyfe Jennings said.

‌

But then Lyfe pulled a move straight out of Hip-Hop’s playbook—he dropped a diss track titled “Made for This.”

He hit the booth and fired back at Muni in music form, defending his classic and throwing some lyrical shade her way. The track hasn’t been posted everywhere yet, but it’s already making the rounds on TikTok, Instagram and YouTube.