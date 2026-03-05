Maino Addresses Studio Rent Rumors Amid 50 Cent Building Feud

Maino clarifies he’s not responsible for studio rent while addressing 50 Cent’s building ownership and Jim Jones’ lease situation during a podcast appearance.

Maino cleared the air about studio rent drama that’s been swirling around the Let’s Rap About It podcast crew for months now.

During an appearance on Way Up With Angela Yee, the rapper addressed whether he’s been footing the bill for the Bronx recording space where he, Jim Jones, Fabolous, and Dave East record their show.

Maino confirmed he wasn’t the one handling payments. The whole situation stems from 50 Cent’s aggressive campaign against the podcast crew.

The G-Unit founder posted surveillance footage showing Jim Jones attempting to force his way into the studio by kicking down doors.

Maino explained that the door-kicking incident was completely overblown and that the landlord ended being escorted out of the building for changing the locks.

“Everything you saw, all that was cap, though. It was all cap because he has a five year lease. Okay. He’s completely still building in there every day,” he said, referring to Jim Jones’ legitimate lease agreement.

The rapper emphasized that Jones wasn’t being evicted and that the space remained operational for podcast production.

50 Cent then claimed he purchased the building itself, positioning himself as the new landlord and has issued threats about property damage repairs.

The feud between 50 Cent and the podcast crew started when Jim Jones and his co-hosts criticized the G-Unit founder’s Netflix documentary about Sean Combs.

In response, 50 Cent weaponized the situation, leaking audio recordings of conversations with the previous landlord about allegedly owed back rent.

The landlord claimed Jones owed between $80,000 and $180,000 in unpaid rent.

Jones eventually wired $200,000 to resolve the back rent dispute, but 50 Cent’s acquisition of the building created new complications.

The podcast crew fired back with diss records released on Christmas 2025, with Fabolous, Maino, Jim Jones, and Dave East taking aim at 50 Cent over his own beats. The freestyle marked an escalation in the ongoing war of words between the two camps.

Maino made a crucial legal point during his interview.

“If there was a real issue about the rent, it would be in court. I think that might have went over people head. If there was a real issue about rent, they would be in court. Nobody’s in court,” he explained, suggesting that 50 Cent’s claims were more theatrical than substantive.