Manon Bannerman Radiates Full-Body Heat In See-Through Lace

Manon Bannerman lit up her social media with a full-body thirst trap, making her lace outfit and hips the main event.

Manon Bannerman turned a cold steel wall into her personal boudoir backdrop and gave the internet a full-body serve that was anything but subtle. The KATSEYE bombshell showed up in a black lace corset that gripped her as if it would never let go.

The tight, laced top lifted everything it needed to and showed off her ample cleavage to her fans’ delight. The Sheer, skin-hugging pants left no room for imagination. The fabric clung to her hips and thighs as if it were trying to stay warm. From the side, it was all curves and attitude.

Then she dropped to the floor.

Manon arched her back, let all that hair fall, and stretched out looking sexy without begging for attention. No try-hard thirst-trap energy, just a woman fully aware of how fine she looks and not afraid to flaunt it.

The final frame? Arms up, abs tight, hip chain catching every bit of light while her face remained calm, unbothered, like she already knew she was about to break a few timelines.

This wasn’t about doing the most. It was about doing it right. And Manon did.

If you are not familiar with Manon Bannerman, she is a member of Katseye, the glossy new pop group built by HYBE and Geffen Records to conquer the internet and beyond.

The Swiss-born singer and model didn’t just stumble into the spotlight. She beat out thousands during The Debut: Dream Academy and debuted in 2024. The label move made history, too. She became the first Black artist signed under a HYBE label.