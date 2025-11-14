Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Posts Eyebrow Raising Statement On Family

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Monroe Cannon made a statement on Instagram saying she views her twin, Moroccan, as her only brother, despite Nick Cannon’s large family.

Monroe Cannon addressed her family dynamic and made it clear on Instagram that she considers only one person her brother, her twin, Moroccan Cannon.

“Clearing something up guys,” the 14-year-old wrote on her Instagram Stories. “I only have ONE brother who is @moroccan .cannon. I do have other half-siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

The post drew attention not just for its rare glimpse into Monroe’s perspective, but also because of her father Nick Cannon’s widely discussed and ever-growing list of children. Since splitting from Mariah Carey in 2014, Cannon has fathered 10 more children with six different women.

The 45-year-old shares three children, Golden, Powerful Queen and Rise, with Brittany Bell. He has twins, Zion and Zillion and a daughter, Beautiful, with Abby De La Rosa. With Bre Tiesi, he welcomed a son named Legendary.

LaNisha Cole gave birth to their daughter Onyx. And with Alyssa Scott, Cannon had two children: daughter Halo and son Zen, who tragically died from brain cancer at just five months old in December 2021.

Neither Carey nor Cannon has commented publicly on Monroe’s post. However, Cannon previously opened up about his unconventional parenting approach during an August episode of his podcast Nick Cannon \@ Night.

“When you start throwing labels on things, I think it does more harm than help and can get very dangerous, because then everybody else has a preconceived notion of what you’re doing,” he said. “I haven’t figured it out yet. I haven’t gotten it all the way right. But also, to your point, if I just step into every situation with respect and compassion, and individuality. That’s the other thing I always do with anyone I’m involved with in my life.”

Monroe and Moroccan were born in 2011, three years after Carey and Cannon tied the knot. Their marriage ended in 2014.



