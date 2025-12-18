Mariah The Scientist Claims Psychic Powers Predicted Young Thug’s Proposal

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mariah the Scientist says she predicted Young Thug’s December 16 proposal using her “psychic powers.”

Mariah the Scientist revealed that she saw Young Thug’s proposal coming in a clairvoyant vision. The R&B singer got engaged on December 16 when Thug dropped to his knee during his Young Thug & Friends Atlanta concert at State Farm Arena.

The moment unfolded before a packed house as massive screens behind the rapper lit up with the words “Will You Marry Me?”

Mariah, visibly stunned, nodded yes as the crowd erupted in cheers. She told fans she predicted the proposal earlier that day.

“If you know me, you know that I have powers. I actually predicted it earlier in the day. I told him after,” she said in a post-engagement interview.

The couple has been together since 2021 but split briefly this year after leaked jail calls revealed Young Thug’s infidelity. They reconciled recently and Thug decided to make things official during Mariah’s “Burning Blue” performance.

Video footage shows Mariah crying tears of joy as she shows off her engagement ring. Young Thug posted photos from the proposal with the caption “USneverTHEM.”

The engagement comes after months of relationship drama. Young Thug admitted to cheating in leaked phone calls from jail, causing Mariah to break up with him. He later apologized publicly and they worked through their issues.

Mariah has been vocal about wanting marriage and children. She recently shot down pregnancy rumors, saying kids will come “definitely post-wedding vibes.”

Young Thug previously claimed he “put a baby in her,” but Mariah clarified she’s not currently pregnant.

Mariah the Scientist is scheduled to tour Europe in January 2025. The couple plans to marry before starting their family together.