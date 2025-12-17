How Young Thug’s Proposal To Mariah The Scientist Caught Everyone Off Guard

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Young Thug proposed to Mariah The Scientist onstage in Atlanta during his Hometown Hero concert after months of relationship drama.

Young Thug brought the State Farm Arena to a standstill Tuesday night (December 16) when he paused his performance mid-set and dropped to one knee to propose to Mariah The Scientist during his Hometown Hero benefit show in Atlanta.

The moment unfolded before a packed house as massive LED screens behind the rapper lit up with the words “Will You Marry Me?”

Mariah stood, stunned and visibly emotional, before nodding yes as the crowd erupted in cheers. Confetti rained down as the couple embraced onstage, turning the concert into a headline-making spectacle.

The proposal came during a celebration for Thug’s fourth solo album, UY Scuti, but the night quickly shifted from music to matrimony.

The couple’s relationship has been anything but smooth, marked by breakups, reconciliations and public apologies.

In October, Thug confirmed during a livestream with Adin Ross that the two had split, saying Mariah “broke up with him.” That came after leaked jailhouse calls from his YSL RICO case in which he admitted to speaking with “10 girls” a day and being unfaithful.

Back in September, he posted a public apology to Mariah on social media after the cheating allegations surfaced online. He also addressed the fallout in his track “Man I Miss My Dogs,” where he apologized to both Mariah and Drake for the drama caused by the leaked calls.

Speculation about the couple reignited earlier this year when Thug referred to Mariah as his “baby mama” in a birthday post, fueling rumors of a possible pregnancy.

Social media lit up after videos of the proposal went viral, with many praising the intimate yet theatrical moment as classic Thug.

Mariah appeared genuinely surprised, standing still for several seconds before accepting the ring as thousands watched and recorded.