Master P Reveals Legislative Efforts To Reform The Jim Crow Law Imprisoning C-Murder

Master P confronts the painful reality of his brother’s incarceration while discussing the systemic failures that have kept C-Murder locked away for over two decades.

The No Limit Records founder opened up about the emotional toll of watching a family member navigate the Louisiana prison system, particularly within Jefferson Parish, one of the state’s most unforgiving jurisdictions.

Master P stated, “At one time my brother was going to get eight years. He had already did four you do sign off on it. But sometime you got to listen to the people that love you, right? You know, instead of listening to the jail house people.”

The core issue centers on a Jim Crow-era law that allowed non-unanimous jury verdicts. C-Murder’s conviction came down to a 10-2 jury split with no physical evidence, a verdict structure that civil rights organizations now challenge as fundamentally unjust.

The NAACP has intervened in the case, citing concerns about jury tampering, while attorney Ben Crump has joined the legal team pushing for reconsideration.

Louisiana’s Supreme Court rejected the appeal in February 2026, but legislative efforts continue. Senate Bill 218 advanced through committee, targeting reform of the non-unanimous verdict law that has trapped countless inmates.

Master P emphasized the spiritual dimension of the struggle, saying, “God didn’t change the heart of kings. So he could do the same thing of governors of judges. He could change those. And that’s prosecutors. And that’s that’s what we waiting for for that to happen cuz he deserve to be out here, you know, with his family.”

The rapper reflected on personal accountability and transformation, noting that family members must lead by example.

“If you don’t want to go to jail, then you got to change your life. And then your life is going to be example for all the other family members. Cuz you know, we got bunch of family members to men in Angola. Right. Right. Some of them got out, some of them changed their life, some of them died, you know?”

Master P acknowledged the complexity of advocating for his brother while navigating public scrutiny.

“It’s like you damn if you do, you damn if you don’t. So it’s kind of like walking on egg,” he explained, describing the pressure of speaking out without potentially harming C-M

The rapper’s broader message centered on prevention and redemption.

“Trouble is easy to get into and hard to get out,” Master P stated, emphasizing that personal transformation requires deliberate spiritual commitment.

He credited his own life changes to faith, saying, “I decided to say, God, I’m going to change. And I think that’s what other people have to do.”