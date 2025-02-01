Matt Barnes Dragged For Allegedly Cheating With Famous Rapper’s Baby’s Mom & 7 Other Women – In January Alone

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Matt Barnes is facing explosive cheating allegations from fiancée Anansa Sims, who detailed accusations involving eight women in a viral social media post.

Matt Barnes, former NBA star turned co-host of the “All The Smoke” podcast, is catching some smoke of his own from fiancée, Anansa Sims.

Sims recently publicly accused him of being unfaithful. She claimed in a social media post that Barnes cheated with as many as eight women in January, igniting a social media firestorm.

The allegations came with receipts—literally. Sims shared a detailed post listing the names and Instagram handles of the alleged women involved, pointing fingers at individuals including Masika Kalysha, reality star and mother of rapper Fetty Wap’s child, and author Porsche Thomas.

Her viral post laid out a series of alleged events, including a “Denver trip” in January, and went so far as to claim some of the relationships spanned six or seven years.

“I once loved a man so much that I was fixing him while he was breaking me,” Sims wrote in the emotional post. “Why Matt? 8 different women in January.”

The post ended on a rather sad note: “Y’all can have him.”

The couple’s relationship has long been a rollercoaster, with its fair share of public ups and downs.

Barnes and Sims first crossed paths during their college days at UCLA. They reconnected in 2018 after mutual friend Shaya Bryant—sister of the late Kobe Bryant—reintroduced them at NBA All-Star Weekend.

Their romance took off quickly, leading to two sons (Ashton, born in 2018, and Austin, born in 2024) and a public engagement in December 2022.

But their love story has also seen its share of drama.

In 2020, Sims filed a restraining order against Barnes, a moment that many thought would end their relationship. However, the pair reconciled, launching a reality show, The Barnes Bunch, showcasing their family.

But this latest wave of allegations might end their relationship once and for all.

Barnes, who has become a major player in podcasting with “All The Smoke,” a series he co-hosts with former NBA player Stephen Jackson, now finds his personal life in turmoil.

Masika starred on “Love & Hip Hop” with Fetty Wap> Her comment section is currently being overrun by Internet trolls.

“I’m here because of the list! Are you?? 👀👀,” one user said. Another wrote: “Are you and Matt Barnes going out for VDAY???”

Matt Barnes : pic.twitter.com/nvs31MgTH3 — May thy knife chip and shatter. (@EpicTrav) February 1, 2025

Matt has got a lot of love to spread around. My hats off to Matt Barnes. — Don Wooly (@DonWooly) February 1, 2025

Somebody said Matt Barnes cheated on his wife cause he was “lonely”. Aye mane. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Ever, 6reatest ᥫ᭡ ⁶𓅓 (@6Keezyy) February 1, 2025

Matt Barnes wasn't even heat when he was an active player. This how I know women be having low self-esteem. — Meg's Bidet (@big_virgo911) February 1, 2025