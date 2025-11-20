Max B Excites Fans With “Public Domain 7” Reveal Following Freedom

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Max B is making his return to Hip-Hop official with the announcement of “Public Domain 7,” his first release since serving a sentence.

Max B returned to the spotlight with an announcement and a fresh mindset, revealing his upcoming mixtape Public Domain 7: The First Purge (Patient Zero) just days after walking free from a 16-year prison sentence.

The Harlem rapper was released in November 2025 after being convicted of felony murder, kidnapping and armed robbery in connection with a failed heist that ended in a man’s death.

Now, he’s channeling his energy back into music, setting November 28 as the release date for his first post-prison project.

The Public Domain series launched in 2006 and earned cult status in Hip-Hop during Max B’s incarceration, with Public Domain 3: Domain Pain often cited as a standout.

“This the new, grown and gorgeous Biggavel, this is the new and improved. This the new distinguished Biggavel. This ain’t the old Biggavel from before, so you gotta love it. This is what I think is attracting the people like, ‘Damn, we thought this n—a was gonna come out and do the same s—t. He’s a prime example of what you’re supposed to do when you come out. His reentry at its purest form. This man right here: Max Biggavel,” he told Billboard.

Max B didn’t waste time stepping back into public life either. He popped up at a New York Jets game shortly after his release and proposed to his longtime girlfriend, signaling a new direction both personally and professionally.

His music career began in 2006, but legal troubles quickly derailed his rise. Before his most recent prison term, he had already served seven years for armed robbery and drug charges as a teenager.

Public Domain 7, which features a whopping 24 tracks, marks his first significant release since regaining his freedom and is expected to reflect the growth and perspective he gained during his time away.

The mixtape is scheduled to drop on November 28.