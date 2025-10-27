Megan Thee Stallion Calls Out Paid Bots Targeting Her Reputation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion addressed rumors of coordinated online attacks and told supporters to ignore “paid people” trying to discredit her.

Megan Thee Stallion called out alleged online smear tactics and defended her personal life during a livestream just hours after releasing her new single “Lover Girl.”

In a video posted over the weekend, the Houston rapper addressed the wave of online hostility she says feels too orchestrated to be organic. “When I do peep online and see what y’all doing, I feel like y’all get so easily riled up and easily discouraged when y’all know people get paid to talk crazy about me,” she said. “Like, don’t it seem a little weird like how overwhelming a lot of Megan Thee Stallion hate seem? Like, it don’t seem right, do it?”

The Grammy winner doubled down on her belief that some of the backlash is part of a coordinated effort.

“It’s not, because people are getting paid to do this. These are bots, these are paid people,” she said. “Like, if you scroll through some of these people’s tweets, it be a man that’s been tweeting about sports for eight years. Now all of a sudden, he just hate Megan Thee Stallion. These people are getting paid to do this. Stop listening to them. B####, they time up.”

The livestream came a day after Megan dropped “Lover Girl,” a sultry track that highlights her relationship with NBA star Klay Thompson. The couple has recently been seen together at games, drawing attention for their public chemistry.

Megan Thee Stallion – Lover Girl

Megan also pushed back against critics questioning her lifestyle. “What is there even to hate on? I don’t be doing that. I’ll be in the house with my man, with my dogs, watching anime, at the studio,” she said.

She encouraged her supporters to choose their battles wisely. “When I give y’all something to cry about, cry about it, alright? Then we can start crying. I ain’t gave y’all nothing to cry about yet. Fight back when it’s a reason to fight. We’re chilling right now, Hotties. We’re listening to ‘Lover Girl,’ babe.”

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Her Fans to Stand Down — Says People Getting Paid to Talk Crazy About Her and Tells Fans to Stop Listening Because “Their Time Is Up!” pic.twitter.com/HhkeyS2yVf — livebitez (@livebitez) October 25, 2025

Her remarks follow ongoing legal disputes, including a lawsuit against blogger Milagro Gramz. As part of that case, Akademiks was recently deposed and later criticized Megan’s legal team and Roc Nation for what he described as irrelevant questions.