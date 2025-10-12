Megan Thee Stallion Receives Mental Health Champion Award from Trevor Project

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion earned The Trevor Project’s 2025 Mental Health Champion award for her commitment to mental health advocacy and LGBTQ+ youth support.

Megan Thee Stallion received The Trevor Project’s 2025 Mental Health Champion of the Year Award in Los Angeles on World Mental Health Day, spotlighting her advocacy for LGBTQ+ youth and her push to normalize conversations around emotional well-being.

The Grammy-winning rapper was recognized for her outspoken support of mental health awareness and her work with underserved communities through her Pete & Thomas Foundation.

The honor places her among past recipients like Dua Lipa, Lil Nas X, Janelle Monáe and Dylan Mulvaney.

“I’m honored to receive this year’s Mental Health Champion award from The Trevor Project,” Megan said. “My goal has always been to use my platform to help break stigmas around mental health and provide resources for those seeking safe spaces to have honest and heartfelt conversations.”

The Houston native launched the website BadBitchesHaveBadDaysToo.com in 2022, offering free mental health tools including directories for therapists, crisis lines and support services. The site also features The Trevor Project’s helpline.

Megan’s mental health advocacy has taken center stage in recent years. In 2024, she teamed up with California’s Department of Public Health for the “Never A Bother” suicide prevention campaign.

The year before, she appeared in the Ad Council’s “Seize the Awkward” PSA, where she discussed the emotional toll of constant pressure.

“I’ve always been told I gotta be strong. Thick-skinned. Stiff upper lip. Tough as nails,” she said in the video. “But to be everything for everybody – it wears on you.”

The Trevor Project’s CEO Jaymes Black applauded Megan’s influence, especially for young people navigating identity and mental health.

“Her raw honesty, bold advocacy, and deep love for her community make her an extraordinary role model – particularly for Black LGBTQ+ youth, who face some of the highest rates of discrimination, mental health challenges, and suicide risk,” Black said.

The award arrives during a turbulent moment for LGBTQ+ mental health services. In July, the federal government shut down the LGBTQ+ support line within the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, which had served over 1.5 million young people since its 2022 launch.

The Trevor Project’s research paints a grim picture: 39% of LGBTQ+ youth seriously considered suicide in the past year, with the number rising to 46% among transgender and nonbinary youth.

One in five Black transgender and nonbinary youth reported attempting suicide during that time. More than half of LGBTQ+ youth who sought mental health care were unable to access it.

Megan has long stood with the LGBTQ+ community. She headlined Los Angeles Pride in 2023 and has publicly condemned homophobia in music. TIME named her one of the 100 Most Influential People in 2020, and Forbes made her the first Black woman to appear solo on its 30 Under 30 cover in 2022.

The Trevor Project continues to offer 24/7 crisis support for LGBTQ+ youth. Help is available by calling 1-866-488-7386, texting START to 678678 or visiting TheTrevorProject.org/Get-Help.