Slim Thug gets a response from Megan Thee Stallion after he claimed her Coachella set was an “I want you, daddy” call.

Megan Thee Stallion shut down Slim Thug’s flirtatious claims after the Houston rap veteran suggested she had a crush on him following her dance-heavy tribute to his music.

During her Coachella set Sunday night (April 20), while performing “Still Tippin‘” — a Houston Hip-Hop classic by Slim Thug, Mike Jones and Paul Wall — Megan paused mid-set to clear the air.

“And no Slim Thug, this don’t mean I want you,” she said playfully. “I just like your music.”

MEGAN SO FUNNY CATCH IT SLIM THUG #MEGCHELLA pic.twitter.com/BmHpsdzXRJ — z ᥫ᭡. (@korriswilder) April 21, 2025

The comment came days after Slim Thug went live on Instagram and interpreted Megan Thee Stallion’s Coachella weekend one performance as the H-town Hottie shooting her shot.

“If that ain’t a ‘I want you, daddy’ call, I don’t know what is,” he said during the April 15 IG Live. “I know she got a crush on me by this point. She danced to two of my songs!”

He also pointed to a past onstage appearance during Megan’s Houston tour stop in June 2024 as further proof.

“She brought me out in Houston. I know she had a crush on me by this point.”

Slim Thug kept the tone light throughout the stream, joking about their hypothetical chemistry and poking fun at his own limitations.

“She a lot of energy. You could tell from the twerking! I can’t pop a Viagra every day! Got damn! But we could have a good time,” he said. “I’ll catch you in the city.”

After some viewers labeled his remarks “cringe,” Slim Thug pushed back, saying he was just giving props to a fellow Houston artist.

“Y’all is cringe. I’m just showing love to a rapper from the city,” Slim Thug insisted, adding “I’m big upping Megan Thee Stallion.”