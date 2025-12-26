Mendeecees Reveals He Was Never Married To Yandy Smith Despite Two Weddings

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mendeecees Harris confirmed the end of his decades-long relationship with Yandy Smith and revealed they were never legally married during a radio interview that finally addressed months of speculation from longtime viewers of Love & Hip-Hop.

Speaking on the Yung Joc and The Streetz Morning Takeover, Mendeecees said plainly, “We not together. We was never legally married, so [we’re not getting divorce].” The revelation clarified what many had suspected since the pair stopped appearing together publicly over a year ago.

Their lavish televised wedding, which aired on VH1, was never legally binding. According to Mendeecees, it was Yandy’s call to skip the paperwork amid his legal woes.

“It was Yandy’s idea. In the beginning, I was going through legal battles with courts and fines, and she said, ‘Let’s not sign the papers.’ I was like, all right, cool. Then I guess kind of just stayed that way.”

Even after a second ceremony, the couple never formalized their union. “Then we got married again, and we still didn’t sign,” he said. Looking back, Mendeecees said he has no regrets.

“If I look back now and see what people go through with divorce, assets, all that, we don’t have to go through none of that. You know what I’m saying? It kind of worked out.”

The split wasn’t announced publicly at the time, but Mendeecees shared that it’s been over a year since they parted ways. “I’ve known Yandy for like 20 years. Right now, we’ve probably been split up for over a year,” he said.

Despite the breakup, his tone remained respectful.

“After 20 years, that person helped change who you are. I matured in so many ways being with Yandy. I wouldn’t be the man I am today if it wasn’t for her.”

He credited her with helping him grow emotionally and reshape his values. “She made me look at family different. She made me look at life differently. If you saw how closed off I was before, I wouldn’t even be sitting here having this conversation.”

As for what led to the end of their relationship, Mendeecees pointed to long-term incompatibility.

“It’s just unfortunate that after time, we couldn’t get on the same page. A lot of people don’t really know how to take that.”

The couple, who rose to fame on Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, have continued co-parenting their children since the quiet split. Yandy has not publicly responded to Mendeecees’s remarks.

The pair’s relationship had been a central storyline on the reality series for years, drawing viewers’ attention to their highs and lows.