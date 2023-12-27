Metro Boomin Teases Super-Producer Joint Project With Zaytoven

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Heroes & Villains” album creator says the duo already has 100 beats.

Metro Boomin and Zaytoven are two of the most accomplished Hip-Hop producers of the last 20 years. Could the production wizards officially team up for a joint effort?

On Tuesday (December 26), Metro Boomin seemingly opened a door to the possibility of an official musical union with Zaytoven. A Twitter (X) post got a lot of his followers excited.

“Me and @zaytovenbeatz probably got 100 [fire emojis] beats by now. I got on here to ask you guys what artist should we do a tape with first but now I’m thinking maybe it should be a compilation tape of various artists over these masterpieces!” Metro tweeted.

Two minutes later, he also added, “The sound of these beats me and @zaytovenbeatz make together are so unique like nothing my ears have ever heard before. I think we need a name as a production duo… any ideas?”

Fans then began offering monikers for a possible Metro Boomin/Zaytoven super-producer partnership. One X user suggested ZayBoomin. Several other people came up with Zaytro.

Metro has spent several months promoting an upcoming album with longtime collaborator Future. The Boominati Worldwide founder also tapped Pluto for recent songs such as “Superhero (Heroes & Villains)” and “All the Way Live.”

Future worked extensively with Zaytoven too. For example, the Atlanta-bred rapper and the Atlanta-based producer created the classic 2015 mixtape Beast Mode as well as 2018’s Beast Mode 2.