MGK Stuns Las Vegas Crowd With Raunchy Bedroom Admission

Machine Gun Kelly compared his sex life to Formula 1 racing during a wild Las Vegas show that has people talking about the rap star.

Machine Gun Kelly pulled a full throttle move during his Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix set and told the crowd he’s basically an F1 driver in bed, fast but takes forever to finish.

The Cleveland rapper hit the stage on November 21 at the T-Mobile Zone and dropped a line that had people doing double-takes.

“Just so you know, I’m not much far off from an F1 driver when I’m in the bedroom,” he told PEOPLE. “Because I’m very fast and it takes me a long time to get to the finish line.”

That line definitely caught everyone off guard.

He kept the energy going and gave a shoutout to the soaked crowd who stuck it out in the rain. Then he flipped the vibe and called the audience “my sweet little bloody Valentines,” nodding to his 2020 album Tickets to My Downfall.

This whole moment came almost a year after his split from Megan Fox, who gave birth to their baby girl, Saga Blade, on March 27, 2025. The two have had a rollercoaster relationship going since 2020, passion, drama, breakups, makeups, the whole nine.

If you’re not familiar, MGK and Fox first linked up while filming Midnight in the Switchgrass. She was still married to Brian Austin Green at the time.

Things escalated fast. MGK even proposed with a ring that had both their birthstones.

But 2023 and early 2024 weren’t smooth as they kept breaking up and getting back together. His tour life and her trust issues didn’t mix well.

Plus, she’s got three sons with Green, who wasn’t feeling MGK’s lifestyle.

Still, even though they called it quits, they’ve been around each other a lot lately.

Before Fox, MGK had a brief fling with Amber Rose back in 2015 and dated a few others along the way. He also has a 16-year-old daughter, Casie, with ex Emma Cannon.