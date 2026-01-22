Miguel Slams ICE: “People Pulled Out Because Of Skin Color

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Miguel unleashed on ICE raids during Real 92.3 interview, calling operations “inhumane” as agents target citizens and veterans in homes.

Miguel came through Real 92.3 LA with fire in his eyes and immigration raids on his mind.

The R&B star didn’t waste time getting into the heavy stuff during his Wednesday morning interview. Miguel jumped straight into calling out ICE operations before the hosts even got comfortable.

“There’s a lot of things that are being done that are inhumane, you know, like these ICE raids,” Miguel said on the Cruz Show. “People getting pulled out of their homes. Citizens, actual citizens being pulled out of their homes. Veterans.”

Miguel’s comments come as federal immigration officers assert sweeping new powers to enter homes without warrants issued by a judge.

An internal ICE memo obtained by The Associated Press reveals agents can now use force to enter residences with only administrative warrants.

The memo, signed by acting ICE Director Todd Lyons and dated May 12, 2025, marks a sharp reversal from longstanding constitutional protections. Immigration officers previously needed judicial warrants to forcibly enter private homes.

“We’re talking about people who have lives here and are here legitimately and have been productive and contributing to society,” Miguel continued. “Being yanked because of the color of their skin. Straight up.”

Sen. Richard Blumenthal called the ICE directive shocking and demanded immediate congressional testimony. The Connecticut senator wrote that the memo should “appall every American” and represents “dangerous, disgraceful abuses.”

Miguel joins a growing list of artists speaking out against immigration enforcement tactics. Billie Eilish blasted ICE operations while accepting the 2026 MLK Jr. Environmental Justice Award on January 17.

“We’re seeing our neighbors being kidnapped, peaceful protesters being assaulted and murdered,” Eilish said during her acceptance speech in Atlanta.

Cardi B expressed similar concerns during a recent X Spaces conversation. The Bronx rapper said she fears speaking out could make deportations worse under the current administration.

“He always gives dictatorship vibe,” Cardi B said about the president’s immigration policies.

Bad Bunny previously announced he had excluded US dates from his 2025-2026 tour due to concerns about ICE raids. The Puerto Rican superstar called agents conducting raids in Puerto Rico “sons of b######” in a June Instagram video.

The Trump administration promised that ICE would be all over the place during the Super Bowl, where superstar Puerto Rican artists are the headliners of the halftime show at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on February 8.