Mogul Troy Carter Buys Catalog Of Legendary Philly Hip-Hop Label Pop Art Records

Music industry veteran Troy Carter has acquired the complete catalog of Pop Art Records, the pioneering Philadelphia Hip-Hop label that launched the careers of legendary artists including Roxanne Shanté, Salt-N-Pepa, and MC Shan.

The deal marks a homecoming for Carter, who grew up in West Philadelphia before becoming one of music’s most influential executives.

“I’m proud to be a steward of some of the most important pieces of music in Hip-Hop history,” Carter said in announcing the acquisition. “These are songs and artists who shaped my childhood and inspired me to pursue a career in music.”

The Pop Art Records catalog represents a treasure trove of Hip-Hop’s earliest and most influential recordings from the 1980s. The collection includes “Roxanne’s Revenge,” the 1984 track by Roxanne Shanté, which kicked off the legendary “Roxanne Wars” that defined early rap battles.

Salt-N-Pepa’s debut single, “The Showstoppa,” originally released under the name Super Nature, also sits in the catalog alongside MC Shan’s classic 1986 track “The Bridge,” which ignited the famous “Bridge Wars” with KRS-One and Boogie Down Productions.

Biz Markie also recorded for Pop Art before achieving mainstream success.

Pop Art Records was founded by Lawrence Goodman and his brother Dana Goodman, who built the label into a powerhouse that put Philadelphia on the Hip-Hop map.

Lawrence Goodman, often called “L.G. The Teacher,” discovered and developed talent that would shape Hip-Hop’s sound for decades. The Goodman brothers started Pop Art Records in 1979 with a vision to showcase Philadelphia’s emerging Hip-Hop scene.

Lawrence Goodman served as producer and talent scout while Dana handled business operations, creating a family-run operation that competed with major labels in New York.

Under their leadership, Pop Art Records became home to Philadelphia’s most important early Hip-Hop artists. The label’s roster included Steady B, Lawrence Goodman’s nephew; Cool C; and the trio Three Times Dope, featuring EST, Chuck Nice, and Woody Wood.

Philadelphia artists dominated Pop Art’s early releases, with Steady B becoming one of the city’s first rap stars through tracks like “Bring The Beat Back” in 1986.

Cool C, who attended Overbrook High School alongside future Fresh Prince Will Smith, also found success on the label before his career took a tragic turn after he robbed a bank with Steady B and killed police officer Lauretha Vaird.

Both rappers are serving life sentences.

Three Times Dope brought a distinct sound to Pop Art with their 1988 debut album, Original Stylin’, featuring hits such as “Crushin’ & Bussin'” and “From Da Giddy Up” that showcased Philadelphia’s unique Hip-Hop style.

Carter’s connection to this music runs deep through his Philadelphia roots.

Born in West Philadelphia in 1972, Carter dropped out of West Philadelphia High School at age 17 in 1990 to pursue music with his Hip-Hop group, which briefly signed to Will Smith and James Lassiter’s WilJam Records.

After his rap dreams ended, Carter pivoted to management and discovered his true calling behind the scenes. He interned at Bad Boy Records before landing his first major client, Philadelphia rapper Eve, whose career he helped launch in the late 1990s.

Carter’s management skills quickly gained recognition, leading him to work with Nelly during his breakthrough period.

His biggest success came from managing Lady Gaga from her early days through her rise to global superstardom, establishing Carter as one of music’s most powerful managers.

Throughout his career, Carter has managed John Legend, Priyanka Chopra, and Meghan Trainor while building multiple companies. He founded Coalition Media Group in 2007 and Atom Factory in 2010, expanding his influence beyond traditional artist management.

In 2019, Carter co-founded Q&A Media with Suzy Ryoo, where he currently serves as CEO. He also launched Venice Music, a technology platform that helps independent artists navigate the modern music industry through AI tools.

Carter’s tech investments have made him a bridge between music and Silicon Valley, backing more than 80 startups in recent years through his venture capital firm, Cross Culture Ventures. His portfolio includes companies focused on creator economy tools and music technology innovations.

His executive roles have included serving as Global Head of Creator Services at Spotify, where he helped develop programs for independent artists. Carter also serves on SoundCloud’s Board of Directors.

Carter has not disclosed the financial terms of the acquisition.