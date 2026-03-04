Monaleo Canceled Memphis & New Orleans Tour Dates After Emergency Surgery

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Monaleo postponed Memphis and New Orleans concerts following emergency surgery that interrupted her “Who Did The Body” tour.

The Houston rapper announced Tuesday she needs to prioritize her health and recovery to prevent further complications during her “Who Did The Body Tour.”

The 24-year-old artist shared the news with her supporters through social media after completing 25 shows on her current tour.

She explained that the medical situation happened suddenly and forced her to make the difficult decision to postpone upcoming performances.

“I’m beyond disappointed, but right now I need to prioritize my health and recovery to prevent any further complications,” Monaleo wrote in her statement. “I have been working really hard and I give 110% for every single one.”

The “Putting Ya Dine” rapper emphasized that continuing her tour will be a day-by-day process as she follows her doctors’ advice.

She started the “Who Did The Body Tour” in February and had traveled to major cities, including Milwaukee, Boston, Philadelphia, and Orlando, before the medical emergency occurred.

Monaleo confirmed that the surgery went well and she will take time away while recovering. She plans to reschedule all affected shows and will announce new dates once they are confirmed with venues.

The tour was scheduled to wrap up in Seattle at the end of March after hitting multiple major markets across the United States.

Monaleo is offering full refunds for the canceled Memphis and New Orleans shows while working on rescheduling options.

“To everyone who’s been at the shows screaming every word, wearing the merch, posting the videos, and making this the most incredible chapter of my career so far, I love you,” she told her supporters.

Ticketmaster and other official vendors are automatically processing refunds for ticket holders who purchased through authorized channels for canceled shows.