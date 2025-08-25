Mo’Nique Pays Tribute To Slain “Brother In Comedy” Reggie Carroll

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Mo’Nique honored Reginald Carroll after his fatal shooting in Mississippi, calling him her “brother in comedy.”

Mo’Nique mourned the loss of fellow comedian and longtime collaborator Reginald “Reggie” Carroll after he was shot and killed in Southaven, Mississippi, on August 20.

The Oscar-winning actress shared her grief on Instagram Stories, calling Carroll her “brother in comedy” and reflecting on their final moments together.

“This is why I say treat people the best you can because you never know if you’ll get a chance to see them again, and the last time me and my brother Reggie, girl, was together… that’s what it was, an amazing time, being on tour together, being on that road together, what a time, so I have no sad tears because all of our times together was amazing.”

According to the Southaven Police Department, Carroll was shot on the evening of August 20 and later died from his injuries. He was 52.

Authorities confirmed the incident was isolated and have arrested one man in connection with the shooting. That individual is now facing a murder charge.

Carroll spent decades performing in comedy clubs across the country and built a reputation as a road-tested performer.

He appeared alongside Mo’Nique and Countess Vaughn in a 2000 episode of The Parkers, a spinoff of Moesha. More recently, he starred in the 2022 TV movie Rent & Go and helped produce and perform in the 2023 stand-up special Knockout Kings of Comedy.