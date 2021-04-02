MyVerse and Young Gattas April Fools’ Prank Disrupts Battle Rap By Claiming to Be on URL’s Super Fight Card

(AllHipHop News)
Young Gattas and MyVerse had the battle rap by the throat with their epic April Fools’ joke, making URL’s April 10th Super Fight event trending.
Fans noticed that the Wild ‘N Out rapper posted on Twitter an announcement about being included on the card, “The moment y’all been waitin for! Hate it had to be you @younggattas. see you April 10th #SuperFight @urltv”
The moment y’all been waitin for! Hate it had to be you @younggattas 😈 see you April 10th #SuperFight @urltv pic.twitter.com/8uArrYSmaC
— MyVerse 🇵🇦🇵🇷 (@MyVerse) April 2, 2021
The two female emcees disrupted the culture for a minute as fans clamored to find the official URL trailer that included them to compliment the realistic-looking flyer. They wanted to see Young Gattas’ return to URL — after being one of the early lyricists to open the doors for the women in the space seven years ago. MyVerse is accomplished in her own right as a member of the Rock Steady Crew and Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out season 13 cast.
My 2 favorite female MCs in the sport I can't even @MyVerse & @YoungGattas y'all the pinnacle of feminine penmanship, lyricism, & performance. I need a Lux vs Day from y'all cause to me personally there can be no greater match of femme fatales in this sport than the 2 of you 🎯🙏 https://t.co/LTzXCyz0FQ
— Aluminum Solomon ((Dy$topiate 🇮🇪🇮🇹)) (@dystopiaterap) April 2, 2021
— Michael (@Michael1Q84) April 2, 2021
@YoungGattas bout to smoke some s###
— King Leon (@K_butler210) April 2, 2021
Wooooahh!!!
— Kenny Griffiths (@MrKGriffiths) April 2, 2021
But alas, the ladies had to come clean and tell the fans that it was all an April Fool’s joke. They got that one off!
This was fun 🤣 pic.twitter.com/FLD7erlnIH
— MyVerse 🇵🇦🇵🇷 (@MyVerse) April 2, 2021
“We got the culture in a panic!!!! April Fools !! @MyVerse”
We got the culture in a panic!!!! 😭😭😭 April Fools !!🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 @MyVerse 😭😭😭😭😭
— 💎CHAINing Tatum💎 (@YoungGattas) April 2, 2021
While this prank has some people upset, others are happy that the card is still on and popping with true super matches booked to steal the night.
The four battles are as follows: JC vs. Nunn Nunn, Bill Collector vs. Big T, Shotgun Suge vs. Danny Myers, and Geechi Gotti vs. Math Hoffa.
The Super Fight Card will happen live on Caffeine.tv/URLTV on Saturday, April 10th 8 pm EST/ 5 pm PST.
URL has some secrets too … Monday, April 5th the world’s most respected emcee battle arena will announce the contestant in the Ultimate Madness 3. This time around the league has up the ante with the winner’s purse. Tune in to Caffeine to hear this exclusive announcement.