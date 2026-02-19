Nas Joins ASAP Rocky’s Ray-Ban Metal Collection in Belly-Themed Campaign

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

ASAP Rocky and Nas unite for a Ray-Ban campaign inspired by a scene from the classic 1998 Hip-Hop film “Belly”

ASAP Rocky unveiled a striking new Ray-Ban campaign featuring Nas that pays homage to the legendary 1998 film, Belly, directed by Hype Williams.

The campaign launched on February 19 alongside Rocky’s Metal Collection, showcasing both rappers sporting signature eyewear styles that echo the movie’s iconic restaurant scenes where characters donned sunglasses throughout memorable dining moments.

Rocky’s role as Ray-Ban’s first-ever creative director brings a fresh perspective to the eyewear brand’s marketing approach, blending Hip-Hop culture with high-fashion sensibilities.

The Metal Collection features optical styles and sun frames priced between $202 and $249, targeting consumers who appreciate both luxury craftsmanship and street credibility that Rocky consistently represents.

Nas delivers compelling narration for the campaign film, stating “Man, I get a phone call from Flacko this evening. He wants to meet in Harlem. Funny thing is, it’s the same restaurant where I last met with his pops before he passed. His pops was my dawg.”

This personal touch connects the campaign’s Harlem setting with authentic relationships that define Hip-Hop’s collaborative spirit.

The Belly inspiration is particularly fitting given the film’s status as a visual masterpiece.

Hype Williams’ directorial vision transformed simple restaurant scenes into cinematic gold, establishing aesthetic standards that continue influencing fashion and music video production decades later.

The campaign showcases both performers wearing select styles from the collection in an incredibly accurate re-enactment of Nas’ legendary scene that originally featured DMX.

Fans can expect to see more innovative projects from Rocky’s Ray-Ban partnership as he continues to develop his role as creative director throughout 2026.

The Metal Collection will be available through Ray-Ban’s official channels and select retail partners starting February 20.