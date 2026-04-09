NBA Ben10 Shot Multiple Times at Houston Restaurant, Family Confirms He’s Alive

NBA Ben10 takes multiple gunshots during a Houston altercation but survives with family confirming he’s alert and conscious despite critical injuries.

NBA Ben10 took multiple gunshots to the torso during a violent confrontation at Confessions in Houston, leaving the Never Broke Again affiliate fighting for his life in critical condition.

The incident unfolded on April 8 around 11:30 PM when what started as a dispute over jewelry escalated into gunfire that caught two people in the crossfire, with Ben10 bearing the brunt of the violence.

Social media immediately flooded with death rumors, but family members quickly shut that down.

OG Monique, mother of rapper OG 3Three, posted directly to Instagram stating “Ten is alert. Stop the made-up stories.”

The clarification came fast because the misinformation was spreading just as quick, with people claiming he didn’t make it through the night.

Houston Police Lieutenant R. Wilkins confirmed the severity of what went down.

One victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the torso while the other was struck in the arms and legs, both transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Authorities are reviewing video footage and interviewing witnesses to piece together exactly how the situation spiraled so fast.

Ben10, whose real name is Benjamin Anthony Fields, has been a constant presence in the Baton Rouge rap scene as a videographer and creative collaborator for NBA YoungBoy.

He’s known for his work with the Never Broke Again collective and runs his own clothing brand called Slime Design.

His Instagram account mgng10x has over a million followers, and his YouTube channel pulls in millions of views from content featuring some of the biggest names in hip-hop.

The 26-year-old maintains close family ties in Baton Rouge, including his two sons Tru and Ben, who he frequently features on his social media.

NBA YoungBoy has not publicly commented on the incident as of now.