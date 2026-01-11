NBA YoungBoy: 5-Year-Old Cussing Son Drops F-Bomb & Sparks Debate

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Yaya Mayweather posted a video of NBA YoungBoy’s 5-year-old son KJ using profanity, sparking heated debates about parenting.

‌Yaya Mayweather posted a video this week showing her five-year-old son with NBA YoungBoy, Kentrell Jr., known as KJ, using adult language, prompting social media users to debate proper parenting and child discipline.

The video shows Yaya asking the toddler what he said and KJ replies, “ain’t nobody give a f###” before his mother immediately corrects him and asks if he wants a spanking for his language choice.

Yaya can be heard telling her son not to say those words anymore and demanding he stop using that type of language around her.

Social media users quickly divided into camps after the video spread across Instagram and Twitter, with some parents defending Yaya’s immediate correction while others questioned why she posted the clip online in the first place.

“They have bail and commissary money for him already,” one user said. Another wrote: “This is sad man😔. That kid is going to grow up to be a thug just like his dad and it’s already showing.”

Many commenters argued that children of KJ’s age naturally repeat words they hear from adults and music around them. Some users praised Yaya for addressing the inappropriate language right away, rather than ignoring it or laughing it off, as some parents might.

“That’s called parenting, gotta check it early,” one user said. Other social media users criticized the decision to share the video publicly, arguing that posting a child’s misbehavior online could embarrass him later or encourage more attention-seeking behavior from the five-year-old.

“Hey everyone on the internet, look at my badass 4 year old cussing,” one person sarcastically commented, while yet another added, “She prob think this s### cute or funny…it ain’t.”

The video comes during a tense period between Yaya and NBA YoungBoy regarding their co-parenting relationship and financial responsibilities for their son’s care and activities.

Earlier this month, Yaya publicly called out NBA YoungBoy on social media for allegedly not contributing money toward KJ’s fifth birthday party expenses, claiming her father Floyd Mayweather had to cover the costs instead.

She accused the rapper of spending money on other women while neglecting his financial obligations to their child. Yaya later apologized for airing their private co-parenting issues on social media, saying she acted out of frustration when NBA YoungBoy didn’t immediately reimburse her for party expenses as she expected.

Things worked out in the end for the 5-year-old, who looked cute and happy during his surprise basketball-themed party.

Yaya Mayweather surprised her son KJ with a basketball-themed party to celebrate him turning 5—he couldn’t believe it! 🏀🎉❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ci5Vzy9aMc — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) January 11, 2026