NBA YoungBoy Escapes Drug Charges After Utah Traffic Stop On New Year’s Eve

NBA YoungBoy avoided charges after Utah troopers found drugs during a traffic stop, with other occupants claiming ownership as he traveled post-pardon.

NBA YoungBoy walked away without charges after Utah Highway Patrol discovered illegal drugs during a traffic stop on Interstate 15. The 26-year-old rapper was riding as a passenger when troopers pulled over the vehicle in American Fork on New Year’s Eve.

YoungBoy avoided arrest because other occupants in the car took responsibility for the contraband. Utah Highway Patrol Sergeant Mike Alexander confirmed that a male driver and female passenger claimed ownership of the drugs found inside the vehicle.

“In consultation with the Utah County Attorney’s Office, it was decided that charges would be screened against those two individuals for the possession of those illicit drugs,” Alexander told reporters. The sergeant declined to release the names of the driver and passenger who accepted responsibility.

Troopers had probable cause to search the vehicle during the Interstate 15 stop. Alexander confirmed that money was also discovered in the car, but investigators found no connection between the cash and the illegal substances.

The incident marks another brush with law enforcement for NBA YoungBoy, who has made Utah his home base in recent years. The Louisiana-born rapper has faced multiple legal challenges in the state since relocating there.

In 2024, he pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a prescription drug fraud scheme that prosecutors described as large-scale. He paid a $25,000 fine after admitting to identity fraud and forgery charges related to illegally obtaining prescription medications from Utah pharmacies.

The rapper also served federal prison time for possession of a firearm as a felon before receiving a presidential pardon from Donald Trump earlier this year. The pardon allowed him to resume his music career and tour schedule.

Alexander said he was not aware of any charges being considered against YoungBoy in connection with this latest incident. The rapper’s criminal history did not appear to factor into the decision, despite his presence in a vehicle where illegal drugs were seized.

The rapper has been open about his past struggles with substance abuse and legal troubles. He spent time in rehabilitation and has spoken publicly about misconceptions regarding his drug use.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office will now review the case against the driver and passenger who claimed ownership of the drugs. No timeline has been provided for when charges might be filed.