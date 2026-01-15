NBA YoungBoy Launches His Own Production Company With New Documentary

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

NBA YoungBoy teams with Foundation Media Partners for a concert documentary directed by Nico Ballesteros, exploring his cultural impact.

NBA YoungBoy is stepping into the documentary spotlight with a new concert film that promises to capture both his stage presence and the personal journey behind his outsized cultural impact.

Foundation Media Partners announced they will produce and distribute the project alongside the Louisiana rapper’s new production company, 38 Films, according to Variety.

The documentary will be directed by Nico Ballesteros, who previously helmed the controversial film In Whose Name? about Kanye West, which opened in theaters last September.

The project goes beyond typical concert footage, with producers promising to explore the scale of YoungBoy’s influence and the realities of life on tour at Hip-Hop’s highest levels.

Patrick Hughes, CEO of Foundation Media Partners, said the rapper represents more than just music.

“NBA YoungBoy is not just an artist — he’s a cultural force,” Hughes said in a statement. “Through Nico’s vision, this film captures that energy honestly and cinematically, while giving audiences a real window into who he is beyond the stage.”

The timing couldn’t be better for documenting YoungBoy’s career momentum.

The documentary announcement comes as YoungBoy continues releasing new music, including his recent single “Creep Up on Ya,” with a full album expected soon. His previous release, MASA, debuted at number six on the Billboard 200 in July.

His touring power has also reached impressive heights.

Pollstar recently ranked NBA YoungBoy as the 13th-largest global tour, averaging $1.6 million in gross per city. AllHipHop previously reported that his Make America Slime Again Tour generated more than $70 million across 42 dates, placing him among the top 10 touring acts.

Ballesteros spent six years documenting Kanye West for In Whose Name?, giving him unique insight into capturing polarizing Hip-Hop figures. His approach with YoungBoy will likely focus on the artist’s authentic personality rather than manufactured moments.

No release timeline has been announced, but Foundation and 38 Films are developing strategies for both theatrical and streaming distribution.

The project represents YoungBoy’s first major documentary, despite his years of dominance in Hip-Hop.