Nick Cannon Takes Christmas Photos With Massive Family After Sibling Controversy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Nick Cannon gathered several of his children, including twins Monroe and Moroccan, for a Christmas photo shoot.

Nick Cannon brought together several of his children for a cheerful Christmas photo shoot this week, just weeks after his daughter, Monroe, made headlines for comments about her siblings.

The TV host and father of 12 shared a carousel of holiday snaps on Monday on Instagram, posing with 14-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, his children with Mariah Carey, alongside some of his younger kids.

The group stood in front of large, decorated Christmas trees, flashing smiles and silly faces in a series of lighthearted images.

“Cannon Family Vibes,” he captioned the post.

The twins chimed in with playful remarks in the comments. Moroccan wrote, “Finna be white this winter man,” while Monroe dropped a gif from Elf showing Will Ferrell’s character shouting, “Santa’s Coming!”

The post comes on the heels of Monroe’s November statement about her family dynamic.

In a social media post, she clarified her relationship with her father’s other children, saying, “I only have ONE brother who is \@moroccan.cannon. i do have other half siblings from my dad but they are all many many years younger than me!”

Nick Cannon’s sprawling family includes children with multiple women.

In addition to Monroe and Moroccan, he shares Golden Sagon, Powerful Queen and Rise Messiah with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole; and two children with Alyssa Scott—Zen, who passed away from brain cancer in December 2021 at five months old, and daughter Halo Marie.

The Christmas photos mark another public moment of togetherness for Cannon, who frequently shares snapshots of his family life on social media.