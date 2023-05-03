Nicki Minaj Co-Stars In Kim Petras’s “Alone” Music Video

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Check out the new visuals from the Pop-Rap collaborators.

German singer/songwriter Kim Petras joined forces with Hip Hop superstar Nicki Minaj for the “Alone” single.

“Alone” dropped on April 21. The Rocco Did It Again! and Dr. Luke-produced Pop track debuted at No. 55 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No. 2 on the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart.

An official music video for the Kim Petras and Nicki Minaj collaboration arrived on Tuesday. The Arrad-directed visuals racked up 633,000 YouTube views in its first 15 hours of release.

Kim Petras scored a No. 1 hit on the Hot 100 chart in 2022. “Unholy” with English singer Sam Smith spent one week atop the Hot 100. The song also won a Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

Nicki Minaj currently has 129 career entries on the Hot 100. That number puts the Queen album creator in eighth place on the all-time list of music acts with the most Hot 100 songs. Drake leads with 294 entries.

“She just changed my life in so many ways with that verse, and that verse rips. I love her and I’m so inspired by her always, it’s crazy to me,” said Kim Petras about Nicki Minaj. “I don’t know how she does it, but she’s just the greatest ever.”