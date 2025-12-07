Nicki Minaj Song Costs Naval Academy Leader His Job For Gyrating To “Starships”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj became the center of controversy after a Navy officer was fired for dancing to her song “Starships” in uniform.

Nicki Minaj became the unlikely centerpiece of a military scandal after a high-ranking Naval Academy official was fired for dancing to her chart-topping hit “Starships” while in uniform at a Maryland bar.

Rear Adm. Gilbert Clark was recently removed from his post as commandant of midshipmen following the circulation of an eight-second video showing him dancing in his summer whites at O’Brien’s, a popular Annapolis bar.

The clip, recorded September 28 after the Navy’s 21-13 win over Rice, shows Clark drinking and moving to Minaj’s 2012 party anthem in front of a mostly younger crowd.

The footage, which quickly spread across social media platforms including Reddit’s r/Navy, ignited debate over military decorum and professionalism. While wearing a uniform in a bar doesn’t break Navy rules, Clark’s behavior was deemed inappropriate for someone in his position.

Naval Academy Superintendent Rear Adm. Michael Borgschulte addressed the incident during a board of visitors meeting, stating Clark “was not hitting those standards” expected of someone leading 4,400 midshipmen.

The fallout arrives at a complicated moment for Minaj, who recently made headlines for her political pivot. In November, she appeared at the United Nations alongside Ambassador Mike Waltz, where she praised former

President Donald Trump’s stance on religious freedom called for “urgent action to defend Christians in Nigeria.” During her speech, she thanked Trump for his “leadership.”

Nicki Minaj’s remarks followed the Trump administration’s decision to redesignate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern” over religious persecution. Her public support of Trump drew backlash online, with critics questioning her sudden shift from pop provocateur to political advocate.

Now her music has inadvertently ended a military career. Clark, a 1998 Naval Academy graduate and former destroyer commander, had held the commandant position since June. Capt. Austin Jackson has stepped in as acting commandant while the academy manages other ongoing issues, including a recent on-campus shooting and a midshipman’s suicide.

Naval Academy alumnus and retired Navy Capt. William Marks weighed in on the controversy, referencing the standards set by naval hero John Paul Jones. “He said officers should have ‘refined manners’ and ‘the nicest sense of personal honor,’” Marks said.

As the video continues to circulate, the debate over Clark’s dismissal remains active among military circles and online observers.