Nicki Minaj To Speak At U.N. In Support Of Trump’s Nigerian Invasion To Help Christians

Nicki Minaj will speak at the United Nations alongside Trump allies to address the ongoing slaughter of Christians in Nigeria amid rising global concern.

Nicki Minaj is set to join U.S. officials at the United Nations this week to address the brutal targeting of Christians in Nigeria, a cause that’s drawn her into the orbit of Donald Trump and his allies.

The Grammy-nominated rapper will appear alongside U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Mike Waltz at a high-level conference on Tuesday in New York, where speakers will spotlight the mass killings, abductions and destruction of Christian communities across Nigeria.

Waltz, a Trump-appointed diplomat, organized the event with help from Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz, who will also deliver remarks.

“Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose,” Nicki Minaj said.

The gathering will bring together diplomats, faith leaders and celebrity advocates to raise awareness and push for international action. Topics include the U.S. response to religious violence in Nigeria and the growing number of mass atrocities targeting Christians.

Waltz publicly thanked Minaj for lending her voice to the cause and invited her to speak on issues related to religious liberty.

“Nicki Minaj is not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice. I’m grateful she’s leveraging her massive platform to spotlight the atrocities against Christians in Nigeria, and I look forward to standing with her as we discuss the steps the President and his administration are taking to end the persecution of our Christian brothers and sisters,” Waltz said.

The Queens-born rapper has faced intense scrutiny after reposting Trump’s statement labeling Nigeria a “Country of Particular Concern” and claiming “Christianity is facing an existential threat in Nigeria.”

Trump’s statement, which Nicki Minaj shared with her own message, said, “Radical Islamists are responsible for this mass slaughter.” Minaj added, “Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practising their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.”

Her post ignited backlash from Nigerian users who accused her of spreading a distorted view of the country’s internal conflicts.

Critics argued the violence stems from a mix of terrorism, land disputes and organized crime—not solely religious persecution.

Still, the numbers are staggering.

According to recent reports, more than 7,000 Christians have been killed in Nigeria in 2025 alone. That’s an average of 32 people per day. Another 7,899 have been abducted, often for ransom or forced conversion.

Since 2009, roughly 125,000 Christians have been killed and over 19,000 churches destroyed.

Despite the controversy, Minaj has held firm on her stance. The U.N. event marks a rare moment where pop culture, politics and global human rights collide on an international stage.