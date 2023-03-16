Nicki Minaj Turns 40 This Year, Warns Rivals Not To Play With Her: “40’s Wit 30 Clips”

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Nicki Minaj is back, and she has a point to prove, warning that 2023 is “not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY.”

The hiatus is well and truly over for Nicki Minaj after she teased the visuals for her new single before promising she is not to be played with this year.

On Wednesday evening (Mar. 15), the Queens-bred rapper took to Instagram to share a teaser for the “Red Ruby Da Sleeze” video. Nicki Minaj left little to the imagination in the sexy video, donning a black one-piece swimsuit and a red kimono barely able to contain her curves.

She kept the caption brief, dropping a few emojis, and was tight-lipped about the release date. Watch the clip and then check out the lyric video for the single below.

Nicki Minaj – Red Ruby Da Sleeze (Official Lyric Video)

However, over on Twitter, Nicki Minaj tweeted up a storm, reminding folks just how nice she is with the pen.

“Photoshop them bars,” she began before adding, ” Photoshop them sales.” She then retweeted a fan’s comment, “Photoshop the flow, delivery, impact, wordplay, rhyme scheme, success, influence, CHECKS 🤑 Oh wait…They never could, can, or will 😝😜🤪”

She continued, “Anytime the 👸🏽 pop out… oh look. Obsession. The 👸🏽 can leave for months. Soon as she pop back out. Oh…look.”

While it was unclear who Nicki Minaj was referring to, she followed with a warning to all of her rivals. The “Super Freaky Girl” hitmaker is turning 40 this year, and neither she nor her alter egos plan on slowing down.

“2023 not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE CHUN-Li NICKI MINAJ NICKI DA NINJA NICK DA HARAJUKU BARBIE. 40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch,” she wrote. “Like like…What TF do the group chat be about when I’m on hiatus? S### spooky.”

2023 not the year to play wit ONIKA TANYA MARAJ PETTY RED RUBY DA MF SLEEZE CHUN-Li NICKI MINAJ NICKI DA NINJA NICK DA HARAJUKU BARBIE. 40. Yup. 40’s wit 30 clips. FN’s wit da switch. — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

In a follow-up tweet, Nicki said she was “just playing,” before adding, “I was hacked. POW 💥”

I was hacked. POW 💥 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) March 16, 2023

Meanwhile, after announcing she’s launching a record label earlier this month, Nicki showed love to rising rap star, Ice Spice.

“Gag. The People’s PRINCESS. catch it!!!” she wrote alongside the latest cover of Dazed magazine featuring the “Boy’s a liar Pt. 2.” hitmaker. “Ya heard da QUEEN,” Ice Spice responded.