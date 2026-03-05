Nicki Minaj’s Barbz Celebrate Jasmine Crockett’s Primary Defeat With Curse Claims

Jasmine Crockett lost her Texas Democratic Senate primary race to state Rep. James Talarico on March 3 after facing voting complications in Dallas County.

The congresswoman’s defeat sparked celebration among Nicki Minaj’s devoted Barbz community on social media. Crockett had recently criticized the rapper for supporting Trump’s administration, calling her a sellout during a TMZ interview.

What happened to jasmine Crockett was karma, this woman clowned Nicki Minaj and others Insulting the Latino community and then tried to remake herself you can’t burn bridges, and win elections — Mike X (@KellyHill33) March 4, 2026

The tension between Crockett and Nicki Minaj escalated when the congresswoman publicly stated her preference for Cardi B over the Queens rapper.

During her interview, Crockett explained her shift in perspective about Minaj’s recent political moves.

She said she couldn’t separate the artist from the person anymore, especially given the current circumstances affecting vulnerable communities.

In the TMZ interview, Crockett elaborated on her concerns about Minaj’s alignment with conservative politics.

“I just don’t do sellouts, especially in this moment, right? Like things are too serious. There are too many people that are being harmed and especially with her being an immigrant, then deciding to go and cozy up to this administration that is specifically putting targets on the backs of immigrants and anyone who stands with them,” Crockett stated.

She continued, “Even if they’re US citizens, they can catch a bullet. That is wrong.”

Crockett also expressed her long-standing preference for Cardi B, saying, “I have always loved Cardi more. Okay. And clearly my instincts were right to love on Cardi more than Nicki.”

The Barbz flooded social media with posts linking Crockett’s primary loss to what they described as a supernatural consequence for criticizing their favorite artist.

Some posts declared Nicki’s critics “losers in life,” while others highlighted Crockett’s joblessness following her defeat.

The Dallas County voting situation added complexity to the race’s outcome.

Crockett had warned supporters about precinct confusion and delayed vote counting on election night.

She alleged that voters faced disenfranchisement due to polling location mix-ups, with nearly two hundred people showing up at incorrect sites.

Despite these concerns, Crockett conceded to Talarico the following morning after the results finally came through.

Talarico will advance to face either incumbent Senator John Cornyn or state Attorney General Ken Paxton in the general election.

Hey Jasmine crackhead — turns out having a ghetto ass b#### like Cardi B campaign for you wasn't such a good idea. Now if you had Nicki Minaj on the other hand…. 😂😂 — 🅹︎🅄🅂🅃🄰🆈︎🄸🄽🅉🄴🅁 (@JustaYinzer) March 4, 2026

I like jasmine Crockett but what made her look like a highschool idiot was her making that comment about Nicki Minaj! It’s a lot of rich people who are supporting trump also some of them democratic policies are weird!! Also to say Cardi b over Nicki who is a trashy bih PLEASE — PrincessJasmine. (@MrsAmerica_) March 4, 2026

Nah dolly, you lost the moment you disrespected Nicki Minaj & allowed that washed up stripper endorse you. Your karma just got started Jasmine crackhead. pic.twitter.com/Jfh7bZRkz6 — Fay (@Unusualfay) March 4, 2026

Jasmine Crockett lost because her loudmouth ghetto theatrics and race-baiting finally backfired



Texans saw through the fake outrage no policy, just tantrums and TikTok clout. She should have never spoken on Nicki Minaj pic.twitter.com/QW8okYcr4G — 𝕄𝕒𝕣𝕒𝕛𝕖𝕤𝕥𝕪 𝔼𝕝𝕚𝕥𝕖 (@FeelTheBass86) March 4, 2026

Soooo in other words, Jasmine should’ve been focused on directing her voters on where to vote INSTEAD of worrying about Nicki Minaj. adds up. https://t.co/mu0zIUhK1v — Lu’ 🪄 (@lavendarochelle) March 4, 2026