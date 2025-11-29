NLE The Great’s “Hello Revenge” Sparks Wave Of Online Ridicule

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

NLE Choppa’s cowboy-themed diss video “Hello Revenge” backfired online as viewers mocked his outfit and dance moves.

NLE Choppa unleashed a diss track aimed at NBA YoungBoy Thursday night, but instead of applause, the internet erupted in laughter over his cowboy getup and awkward choreography.

The Memphis rapper, now performing under the alias NLE The Great, dropped “Hello Revenge” on November 28, a four-minute verbal attack that was meant to escalate his ongoing feud with YoungBoy.

But it wasn’t the lyrics that got people talking, it was the visuals.

Clad in a black cowboy hat, matching leather gloves, a bandana, and a full Western-inspired outfit, NLE strutted and moonwalked through the video with dance moves that many online said resembled a low-budget Michael Jackson impersonation.

The video, directed by Bryson Potts and Travis Payne, was intended to be theatrical. Instead, it became meme material.

“Can you imagine how hard it was to edit out the sounds of everybody laughing on the set 🤣 even the dude behind the camera was thinking ‘are we really putting this out?’” one user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Another viewer quipped, “Broseph needs to just come out of whatever closet he got that get up out of,” referencing the name of the album, Fresh Out the Closet.

The backlash didn’t stop at the outfit or the choreography. Some questioned NLE’s artistic direction and even his identity.

“Idk what phase this n#### going through rn but it need to pass expeditiously,” one person posted.

In the track, NLE raps, “Rap went dead, I’ma bring it back alive / N####, I’m the truth, but the devil is a lie / YB, Louis V. belt to his spine / Anybody with him better get ’em ‘fore he cross the line, n####.” The bar about the belt references his previous video “KO,” where he beat a YoungBoy lookalike with a designer belt.

But even with the aggressive lyrics, the internet couldn’t take the delivery seriously.

“Hello Revenge” follows YoungBoy’s “Zero IQ Freestyle.”

The rivalry between the two artists took off in music and videos in October with NLE’s “KO,” a diss that sampled 2Pac’s “Hit Em Up” and labeled YoungBoy as “poison” to the youth. d in my hand, and I was

Despite the serious tone of the feud, the internet’s reaction to “Hello Revenge” has turned the moment into a spectacle. The video, posted on YouTube, continues to rack up views, many of them from people watching just to see the cowboy outfit and dance moves.

went from gay baiting on twitter to calling himself NLE the great and starving his kids https://t.co/ZTyKy8knnI — ny🫧 (@nylagossip) November 29, 2025

Bro u seen that fool calling himself

NLE the Great



That boy beeenn touchedd



😹😹😹😹 — gremlin (@purplleviolett) November 29, 2025

What kinda goofy s### nle the great on, nba youngboy won’t respond to this clown s### buddy https://t.co/L5pvrKIjz3 — HIPHOP media.com (@IPOPmediaDOTcom) November 28, 2025